EMBARRASSING! TESLAGATE Saga CONTINUES! AOC's Aunt Says Trump WASN'T To Blame For Lack Of Aid In Puerto Rico!

Agent001 submitted on 6/11/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:17:46 PM

Views : 302 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.dailymail.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

'It's a problem here in Puerto Rico - not with Washington.' AOC's aunt says Trump is NOT to blame for lack of aid to the struggling island after the congresswoman bashed the former president for damage to her grandmother's home

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared images on social media last week showing her grandmother's severely damaged house in Puerto Rico

She blamed the damage on former President Donald Trump for blocking aid to the island ravaged by Hurricane Maria

Conservative Matt Walsh raised more than $104,000 to help repair the home,  but the congresswoman refused it

DailyMail.com tracked down the 81-year-old's home to a quiet community just outside the coastal city of Arecibo on Puerto Rico's north coast

Blue tarps are seen atop her grandmother's home, which appears to still sustain damage since the passing of Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Irma

A woman who identified herself as AOC's aunt told us, 'We are private people, we don't talk about our family. We don't speak for the community'

Her aunt said: 'In this area people need a lot of help. Many people have needed it for the past four years and haven't had anything'


Read Article


EMBARRASSING! TESLAGATE Saga CONTINUES! AOC's Aunt Says Trump WASN'T To Blame For Lack Of Aid In Puerto Rico!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)