EMBARRASSING! TESLAGATE Saga CONTINUES! AOC's Aunt Says Trump WASN'T To Blame For Lack Of Aid In Puerto Rico!

'It's a problem here in Puerto Rico - not with Washington.' AOC's aunt says Trump is NOT to blame for lack of aid to the struggling island after the congresswoman bashed the former president for damage to her grandmother's home



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared images on social media last week showing her grandmother's severely damaged house in Puerto Rico



She blamed the damage on former President Donald Trump for blocking aid to the island ravaged by Hurricane Maria



Conservative Matt Walsh raised more than $104,000 to help repair the home, but the congresswoman refused it



DailyMail.com tracked down the 81-year-old's home to a quiet community just outside the coastal city of Arecibo on Puerto Rico's north coast



Blue tarps are seen atop her grandmother's home, which appears to still sustain damage since the passing of Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Irma



A woman who identified herself as AOC's aunt told us, 'We are private people, we don't talk about our family. We don't speak for the community'



Her aunt said: 'In this area people need a lot of help. Many people have needed it for the past four years and haven't had anything'





Read Article