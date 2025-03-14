EPA Begins Rolling Back Dozens Of Regulations In "Most Consequential Day Of Deregulation in U.S. History"

The Environmental Protection Agency announced plans to target more than two dozen rules and policies in what the agency called the "most consequential day of deregulation in U.S. history."

The EPA didn't provide details about what it wants to do with the regulations — whether it will try to weaken them or eliminate them entirely. In most cases, the agency said it is reconsidering rules that apply to things like climate pollution from vehicles and power plants, wastewater from coal plants and air pollution from the energy and manufacturing sectors.