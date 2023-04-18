EPA Demands Battery Life Guarantee From Automakers

As EVs have taken the long road to the mainstream, there has been much handwringing about their reliability and environmental credentials. The longevity of battery packs has been a peak talking point due to their degradation over time. The EPA is now contemplating requiring automakers to warranty their battery packs for minimum performance over time, just like they do with emissions equipment. The news comes from a new proposed rule from the EPA that would phase in over model years from 2027 to 2032. The federal regulator has recognized that batteries in hybrid vehicles and EVs must be durable to control overall consumption for the life of any car. Electric vehicles may not emit any pollution out on the road, but battery manufacturing can be a significant source of pollution. Thus, automotive traction batteries must be as durable as possible. It comes amid a broader move from the EPA to push automakers toward lowering emissions and building EVs.



