EPA Finalizes First Step In The Death Of ICE Vehicles And A New Generation Of Unaffordable EVs

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday finalized new vehicle emissions requirements through 2026 that reverse former President Donald Trump's rollback of car pollution cuts and will speed a U.S. shift to more electric vehicles. EPA Administrator Michael Regan called the tough standards "doable" even as he vowed to quickly move ahead with the next round of requirements. "We are setting robust and rigorous standards that will aggressively reduce the pollution that is harming people and our planet," Regan said.



