EPA Is About to Claim That Green House Gases Aren't As Harmful As Originally Claimed

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is allegedly getting ready to repeal a 2009 declaration that has given it the power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions ever since. Speaking to the New York Times on condition of anonymity, two people familiar with the EPA's plan said the agency wants to argue that greenhouse gas emissions pose less of a threat to human health than a lack of choice in the energy and transportation sectors. Part of that plan involves repealing the 2009 scientific finding, which would reduce the EPA's authority to mandate emissions rules for everything from the hybrid Honda Civic to the diesel-powered Ram 2500 Heavy Duty.



Read Article