EPA Is Prepared To Kill The Most Poorly Conceived Way To Cut Emissions In History

One of the most controversial bits of modern engine tech is on the chopping block. Start-stop technology can be found on the majority of the latest new cars and SUVs. President Trump has spoken out against the fuel-saving tech, and the head of the EPA has been vocal about his dislike for it in interviews as well as on his own social media. Now Trump's tax and spending law, which was signed into effect on July 4, could give EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin the power to kill it. And even if he doesn't, there are now no rules in place that give automakers any incentive to install it, or any other fuel-saving features on their latest models.



