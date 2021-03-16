EPA Is STILL Trying To Outlaw Race Cars Based On Production Vehicles

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is embroiled in a lawsuit with Gear Box Z, Inc., contending that the Clean Air Act (CAA), doesn’t allow you to convert your street car into a competition-only race vehicle.



Once certified as a street vehicle, your car or truck can never be converted into a race vehicle even if it’s trailered and never driven on public roads again, argues the EPA.



The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) represents the $46.2 billion specialty automotive industry, which manufactures, distributes, and sells appearance, performance, comfort, convenience, and technology products for passenger and recreational vehicles. SEMA’s functions include legislative advocacy, market research, training, and product development support, along with hosting the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, and the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in Indianapolis, both leading trade shows.



Read Article