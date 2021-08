YouTuber has been ordered to pay $53,000 after pulling a stunt with his shiny new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX in a viral video. Super Street 717 posted the videos earlier this year, showing him jumping his TRX across a creek. Footage also showed him driving down the small creek in rural Pennsylvania. Shortly after the videos were shared online, a tipster sent a complaint to the state Game Commission’s Operation Game Thief tip line which forwarded the complaint to the Fish and Boat Commission.



Read Article