EPA Orders Automakers To Stop Crippling Diesel Trucks For Low DEF Fluid Levels

The United States Environmental Protection Agency is on a roll when it comes to undoing past regulations and directives. Now, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin is urging truck and engine manufacturers to do away with sudden speed and power losses due to low diesel exhaust fluid levels. In his announcement at the Iowa State Fair, a key event humming with agricultural workers who have long voiced their negative opinions of modern diesel emissions systems, Zeldin called the software-imposed restrictions “unacceptable” and “unnecessary.” There certainly would have been a time when such a move was surprising for the EPA, but the Trump Administration is conducting an about-face from its predecessors on environmental matters. It was Zeldin who, less than two weeks ago, announced the agency’s intentions to stop regulating greenhouse gas emissions. He claimed that as a victory for industry, while this latest decision aims to champion everyday drivers and equipment operators.



