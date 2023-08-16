EPA Publishes Ratings For Rivian Dual Motor And Large Pack R1T And R1S Models

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has finally released the ratings for the dual motor plus the large battery pack R1T and R1S. The encouraging figures might make those with a "Max Pack" on order even more confident about the upcoming improved range. Here's what you need to know.



The EPA's testing procedure revealed the following range figures for the dual-motor and large-pack R1-series vehicles:

2023 Rivian R1T on 21-inch wheels – 352 miles;

2023 Rivian R1T "Performance" on 21-inch wheels – 352 miles;

2023 Rivian R1T on 22-inch wheels – 341 miles;

2023 Rivian R1T "Performance" on 22-inch wheels – 341 miles;

2023 Rivian R1S on 21-inch wheels – 352 miles;

2023 Rivian R1S "Performance" on 21-inch wheels – 352 miles;

2023 Rivian R1S on 22-inch wheels – 341 miles;

2023 Rivian R1S "Performance" on 22-inch wheels – 341 miles.



