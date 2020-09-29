EPA Questions If California Can Keep The Lights On With New EV Mandate

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency on Monday questioned California Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to require all new passenger vehicle sales in 2035 be zero-emission models, according to a letter seen by Reuters. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the plan "raises serious questions regarding its legality and practicality" and said it could impact the state's electrical grid.



"California’s record of rolling blackouts -- unprecedented in size and scope -- coupled with recent requests to neighboring states for power begs the question of how you expect to run an electric car fleet that will come with significant increases in electricity demand, when you can’t even keep the lights on today," Wheeler wrote.



