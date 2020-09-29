EPA Questions If California Can Keep The Lights On With New EV Mandate

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency on Monday questioned California Gov.

Gavin Newsom's plan to require all new passenger vehicle sales in 2035 be zero-emission models, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the plan "raises serious questions regarding its legality and practicality" and said it could impact the state's electrical grid.

"California’s record of rolling blackouts -- unprecedented in size and scope -- coupled with recent requests to neighboring states for power begs the question of how you expect to run an electric car fleet that will come with significant increases in electricity demand, when you can’t even keep the lights on today," Wheeler wrote.



dlin

Mind their own business

EPA will have much bigger headache after all polluting businesses move back from China

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 9/29/2020 2:50:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent009

It is pretty serious in Cali right now. They have regulated themselves in a hole they might not be able to get out of. Cutting electricity is showing what type of glass house they built and people are ready to throw rocks.

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/29/2020 4:00:12 PM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

On top of that, the Libtards are trying to get a massive tax increase on businesses like solar energy producers.

Major Williams 2022

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/29/2020 6:18:35 PM | | Votes: 0   

Section_31_JTK

The idiot libtards running the People's Republic of California have excelled at screwing up what once was a golden state. Now we have chronic rolling blackouts, gas pipeline explosions that kill people in their own homes (Millbrae, CA), and forest fire conflagrations. This is what liberals do. They screw up what they claim to fix.

Section_31_JTK (View Profile)

Posted on 9/29/2020 7:05:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

