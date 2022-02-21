EPA Ready To Roll Over And Give California The Ability To Dictate Emissions Standards

California is not your typical US state. It is, in fact, the world's fifth-largest economy and America's biggest car market. That economic power gives the Golden State many privileges, such as setting its own emissions standards. It has been doing so for years - until the previous Trump administration attempted to stop the practice. The federal government, at the time, wanted California to abide by federal emissions standards instead of a more stringent policy. The Biden administration now intends to reverse that.

Automotive News has confirmed with several inside sources that the EPA is expected to reissue a waiver falling under the Clean Air Act that'll allow California to continue setting its own tailpipe emissions standards. "EPA is working to finalize a decision on the California waiver… consistent with its obligations under the Clean Air Act and expects to issue a decision in the near future," an EPA spokesperson said.



