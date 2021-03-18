EPA Reports Modern Cars Are Fatter Than Ever, But Also Faster Than Before

At some point or another, we've all complained about how bloated cars are nowadays. And having owned a Miata myself, I've certainly conceded without argument. There's just something we love about nimble cars that make them so fun and appealing to drive—even if they don't have a ton of power. Thanks to the SUV and truck boom and safety regulations, today's cars are bigger and heavier than ever. That being said, new data released by the United States Environmental Protection Agency suggests that, on average, not only are cars on the road today the most powerful they've been in 45 years, but they also have the best power-to-weight (PTW) ratio of all time. Now that doesn't mean that every car you drive will be a lightweight track monster, but it does mean that modern cars are becoming significantly more powerful relative to their ever-growing weight, and perhaps even more enjoyable to drive than the cars of yesteryear.



