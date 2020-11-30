EPA Study Points To Modded Diesel Trucks As A Source Of Concern

Modified Diesel trucks may pose a greater environmental threat than initially anticipated based on a recent study by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Civil Enforcement. In an article featured on The Drive, we get a detailed explanation of the massive impact that modified diesel trucks have on air quality in America.

Based on the EPA study, an estimated 500,000 modified diesel trucks have been producing 9 million trucks worth of emissions. The report goes on to say that, “more than 570,000 tons of excess oxides of nitrogen (NOx) and 5,000 tons of particulate matter (PM) will be emitted by these tampered trucks over the lifetime of the vehicles.” These numbers show the magnitude of the “rolling coal” trend that needs to cease to preserve our air quality.