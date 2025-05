EPA administrator Lee Zeldin blasted stop-start systems in a post Monday on X, signaling that the agency would take action against it.

Stop-start technology has become a common feature in new vehicles as a way to save a few bucks on gas and reduce emissions.

Start/stop technology: where your car dies at every red light so companies get a climate participation trophy," Zeldin said. "EPA approved it, and everyone hates it, so we're fixing it."