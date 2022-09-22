EPA Wants To Cut Big Rig Emissions Making Shipping Costs Go Even Higher

The Environmental Protection Agency proposed new rules in March to cut emissions from heavy-duty trucks, but now it wants to make the rules even more strict. Given the Inflation Reduction Act's focus on electric cars and Congress' appetite for emissions reductions, Reuters reports that the EPA will issue a supplemental notice later this year that will set tougher guidelines. Importantly, these target heavy trucks as the number one source of NOx emissions in the United States. The stricter rules aren't available yet to the public, but the March guidelines called for significantly lower CO2 and NOx emissions starting in 2027. They'll continually get tougher from there on, with the primary goal of reducing NOx emissions by 60 percent come 2045.



