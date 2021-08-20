ERUPTION WARNING! Ford To Add EXPLOSIVE New Color For 2022 Bronco's! Will It Cause A TSUNAMI Of Orders For It?

Agent001 submitted on 8/20/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:04:20 PM
Ford has announced they will be adding an 'explosive' new color in the 2022 Ford Bronco pallette.Take a look and tell us what you think...More Bronco in Eruption Green pics ???? pic.twitter.com/KWOvRuit6N— Mike Levine (@mrlevine) August 21, 2021
