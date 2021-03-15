ESPN Data Uncovers What We Already Know - Where ARE The Women In Formula 1?

There are very few women in Formula One. Well, there aren't many you actually see, outside the media. Although teams tend to improve on their ratio of women to men trackside, the traveling personnel of the championship itself and the teams are overwhelmingly and obviously male. All you have to do is flick through photos or look at the names of interviewees in media sessions to realize this. That's a statement that's been anecdotally clear for a long time but which is completely backed up by data recently surveyed by ESPN. Its reporter Niamh Lewis sent questions to F1 teams which showed that even Mercedes-AMG, whose factory-based staff include over 11 percent women, was bringing only four women, out of 65 regular track personnel, as race staff; just 6.1 percent of its Grand Prix workforce. The highest percentage declared of trackside staff was 9.8 percent, at Alfa Romeo, where several women hold key leadership roles such as Ruth Buscombe, head of race strategy.



