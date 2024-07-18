EU Already Considering Rolling Back Chinese Built EV Tariffs BMW And Volkswagen Models

The EU is considering drastically reducing the heavy tariffs applied to a pair of models built by BMW and VW in China and imported to Europe, but one of those carmakers thinks lawmakers should scrap the tariff system altogether for an entirely different reason. BMW’s new electric Mini and VW-owned Cupra’s Tavascan are both produced in plants in China and have been subject to the maximum 37.6 percent tariff since the new rules came into force in early July. But a Reuters source claims the European Commission is willing to virtually half the tariff to 20.8 percent for both cars.



