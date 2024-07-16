EU And US Tariffs Are Not Slowing Growth Of Chinese EV Brands

While Chinese EV manufacturers have to deal with costly new tariffs across the European Union, they continue to rapidly expand in other important markets. While we’re not yet at the point where Chinese EVs dominate the entire market, as some think they will, they continue to make the most of rising demand. Through the first five months of this year, roughly 154,000 Chinese EVs and PHEVs were sold in Russia, double the number sold over the same period of 2023. More broadly, Chinese brands now control almost half of the entire Russian car market and across January-May, enjoyed a 92.8% increase in total year-on-year sales.



