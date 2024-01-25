EU Auditors Claim Vehicle Emissions Haven't Declined In The Last Dozen Years Despite EV Proliferation

The European Union's auditing agency, the European Court of Auditors, has released some startling statistics about new vehicle emissions, with figures showing that passenger vehicles on EU roads emit the same amount of CO2 as 12 years ago. This would mean real-world emissions have not fallen in more than a decade despite advancements in technology, engine downsizing, and the increasing popularity of electric vehicles.



Pietro Russo, the ECA member in charge of the audit, said that for the EU to become a leader in eco-friendly motoring truly, there needs to be a reduction in polluting vehicles on European roads. "A true and tangible reduction in cars' CO2 emissions will not occur as long as the combustion engine prevails, but at the same time, electrifying the EU's car fleet is a major undertaking," he said.



Electric vehicles play a significant role in reaching the EU's zero-emissions fleet goal, said the ECA, but added that automakers need to "shift up gear" and offer more EVs





Read Article