EU Automakers Are Giving The Keys To The Auto Industry With Factory Sales

Stellantis could sell several of its European factories to Chinese companies, and it’s not alone. A growing number of legacy car manufacturers with important industrial bases across the continent may do the same, providing Chinese brands with an easy way into the market. In addition to announcing plans that the next EV from Opel will use underpinnings from Leapmotor, Stellantis revealed late last week that several vehicles from Leapmotor will be built at its plant in Villaverde, Madrid. Not only that, but Stellantis said it plans to transfer ownership of the plant to the Spanish subsidiary of its Leapmotor joint venture.



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