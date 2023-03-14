EU Buckles: Proposed E-Fuel Exemption Up For Vote

The saga of getting the EU’s proposed ban on sales of new combustion cars by 2035 continues, and more details are in limbo than ever. Following Germany’s abrupt opposition to the ban ahead of its final vote (a mere formality) last week, the EU Commission has declared plans to include a role for e-fuels in the future with hopes it will be enough to regain Germany’s blessing. Here’s the latest.

The executive arm of the EU appears to be willing to play ball with Germany – a massive automotive market on the continent, which up until recently, was in full support of the commission’s proposed ban on all new internal combustion engine (ICE) car sales by 2035.

European Parliament, the commission, and EU members worked through months of negotiations last year before agreeing to a potentially groundbreaking law which by last October, had been approved by the EU’s 27 member states.