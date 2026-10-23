EU Buyers Are Bypassing Chinese Tariffs By Buying Slightly Used Models For 40% Less

As tariffs on Chinese battery electric vehicles (BEVs) rose up to 45.3% in 2024, European customers who wanted to import a car from China shifted to new plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and used BEVs over the last two years, which were not subject to countervailing duties, according to the China EV Marketplace (CEVM).

But that is shifting again. As the European Union introduced a new 350k cap on imports of hybrid vehicles from China, customers switch to used cars, which don’t face the 45.3% countervailing duty or the hybrid import cap.