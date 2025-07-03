EU Confirms ICE Vehicle Sales Will Be Be Illegal In 10 Years

I still find it hard to believe that automakers won’t be allowed to sell new gasoline/diesel cars in Europe in a mere 10 years. Technically, it’s not an outright ban on internal combustion engines, as the regulation mandates zero CO2 emissions rather than prohibiting ICE outright. In theory, this leaves room for carbon-neutral fuels. However, I find it unlikely that synthetic fuels or hydrogen will gain traction in such a short timeframe. As a result, this highly controversial target will effectively phase out sales of new ICE-powered cars in the 27 EU member states. This week, the European Commission (EC)—the EU’s executive arm—reaffirmed its commitment to the goal first announced years ago: no new cars spitting out CO2 emissions from 2035. Before that happens, emissions will have to go down by 55% by the end of this decade. However, things could still change: "The Commission will also accelerate work on the preparation of the foreseen review of the CO2 Standards Regulation for cars and vans."



