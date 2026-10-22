EU Discovers That ICE Ban May Not Be Possible By 2035

Last year, European automakers were in panic mode over proposed European Union emissions requirements. Not only was it going to require significant emissions reductions over the upcoming decade, but it was going to completely ban combustion-powered cars by 2035. A lot could change in a decade, but with how much EV adoption has slowed, automakers were clearly worried about meeting that requirement while also selling vehicles that people would be buying readily. Fortunately, the EU already seems ready to relent on the total ban, and it may even ease up some other requirements at the same time.



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