EU EV Sales Decline As Buyers More To More Affordable Hybrid Models

Registrations of all-electric vehicles in the European Union declined by 10.8% in July year-over-year. Overall, the EU car market stagnated in July with just a 0.2% increase in registrations. But it’s interesting to note the huge gaps from one country to the other, which can often make or break the numbers for an entire vehicle segment. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), 102,705 EVs were registered in the EU in July 2024, amounting to a market share of 12.1%, down from 13.5% in the previous year.



