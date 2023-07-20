EU Fears Chrome Plating Facing Ban On Continent

Classic car owners in Europe might want to start stockpiling bumpers grilles, hubcaps, wire wheels and exhaust tailpipe finishers. Why? Because if the EU gets its way the chrome that gives each their shiny finish will be outlawed.

The EU has proposed a ban on the production of hexavalent chromium from 2024 due to the carcinogens released into the air during its production. The gases are said to be 500 times more toxic than diesel and can cause serious health problems including lung cancer.

A report from Autocar notes that chemical fume depressants can curb these emissions, but they come with their own issues because they contain Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), which are also toxic. California has already voted to outlaw chrome plating, but not until 2039, some 15 years after the proposed introduction of Europe’s ban.