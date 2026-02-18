EU Joins China In Cracking Down On Screens Replacing Buttons

In the last few years, technology has essentially overtaken vehicle interiors, with massive touchscreens, minimalist interfaces, and fewer physical buttons than ever before. Automakers embraced these trends due to lower manufacturing costs and increasing customer demands—but it’s already starting to backfire.

More drivers are shying away from in-car touchscreens, while safety experts have raised concerns that this reliance on digital interfaces can distract drivers, particularly in situations where split-second reactions are crucial. Europe and China, two of the world’s largest and most influential auto markets, are leading the push to ensure that the digitalization of car cabins doesn’t compromise safety.