EU Lawmakers Abolish 2035 Gas and Diesel New Car Ban

Agent009 submitted on 11/6/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:31:58 AM

Views : 414 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

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European lawmakers have once again voted to abolish the 2035 ban on the sale of internal combustion-engined vehicles. Under a revised plan, car manufacturers must instead demonstrate a significant reduction in CO2 emissions, effectively enabling a small number of hybrid, as well as pure-petrol or pure-diesel cars to be sold beyond 2035.
 
Voted for by members of the European Parliament’s Committee on the Environment, Climate and Food Safety (ENVI) 48-to-30, the ‘Fit for 55’ plan will make it a legal obligation to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. However, following intense lobbying from the automotive sector, the legislation also includes a change to the EU’s 2035 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, which was announced back in 2023.


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EU Lawmakers Abolish 2035 Gas and Diesel New Car Ban

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