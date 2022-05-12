EU Leaders To Challenge Biden Over Inflation Reduction Act

The Biden Administration may be meeting with European leaders to address concerns regarding EV incentives in the U.S., says a leaked report. According to a leaked report to Reuters, leaders from the United States and Europe may be meeting in the near future to come to an understanding regarding electric vehicle incentives in the U.S.. Worldwide leaders have been calling on President Biden to consider changes or exemptions. But with this possible meeting, changes to the Inflation Reduction Act’s EV incentives or perhaps new agreements with other countries may lead to a cooperative solution. Reuters‘ report states that the EV incentives issue has been placed on the “agenda of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council meeting on Dec. 5.”



