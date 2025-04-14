EU Loses It's Mind - Now Wants To Ban The Use Of Carbon Fiber In Automobiles

Materials like lead, mercury, cadmium, and hexavalent chromium have long been classified as hazardous by the European Union. Despite that, they’re still allowed in the automotive sector under exemptions that don’t apply to other consumer goods. Now, though, another material could face outright prohibition in European cars: carbon fiber.

According to a new report, the European Parliament, which is responsible for the union’s laws, recently concluded a draft revision of the End of Life Vehicles (ELV) Directive that regulates dismantling and recycling vehicles and is aiming to make them more environmentally friendly. In it, carbon fiber is, for the first time anywhere in the world, classified as a harmful material.