EU Organization Begins Ranking EVs For Total C02 Emission From Dust To Dust

The EU funded Green NCAP organisation has launched a new award spotlighting the whole life CO2 impact of the most environmentally-friendly new cars, designed to help consumers concerned about climate change to make better-informed choices.

The Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) award comes with an eye-catching stamp, to be displayed in promotional material, declaring that the most carbon-efficient vehicles are a ‘greener choice’. The organisation says the new scheme will encourage drivers to consider a car’s whole life climate impact, instead of focusing on its powertrain or WLTP efficiency figures. So far, only four cars have made the grade - the Dacia Spring, Ora Funky Cat, Renault Megane E-Tech and Tesla Model 3.