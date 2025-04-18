EU Parliament Backs Off Carbon Fiber Ban For Now

Carbon fiber won't be banned in Europe after all. Our colleagues at Motor1 Italia confirmed on Tuesday with the European Parliament the lightweight material has been removed from a proposal that would have it banned for use in automobile construction by 2029. Thank goodness. An amendment drafted back in January outlined plans to add carbon fiber to the EU's list of hazardous materials, where it would've join products such as mercury, lead, and cadmium. A representative for the Parliament confirmed that list has since been updated, with carbon fiber now absent.



