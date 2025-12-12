EU Planning It's Own Version Of The Affordable Japanese Kei Car

New cars, even small ones, have become very expensive, and one reason for that is the mandatory safety equipment that has to be legally sold in the European Union. But the EU wants to change that for city cars, creating a new class of vehicles that will have less safety gear on them, specifically to bring down their acquisition price. This news comes after President Trump revealed that he was interested in making Japanese kei cars legal in the United States. This new EU proposal will be similar to kei car regulations and mandate strict size or power restrictions to determine which vehicles qualify for the new “E car” category and which don’t. They will likely limit the size and power of vehicles, just like in Japan.



