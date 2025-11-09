EU Plans For A New Class Of Affordable EVs To Battle The Chinese Threat

European Union president Ursula von der Leyen will work with car industry bosses to develop a new ‘E-car’ category of small affordable cars in a bid to help safeguard the industry.
In July, Stellantis chairman John Elkann and then Renault Group boss Luca de Meo proposed creating a class of small cars with fewer safety regulations that would be cheaper to build and emit fewer lifecycle emissions.
The proposal was loosely based on Japan's kei car class, which accounts for around 40% of the Japanese domestic market.
