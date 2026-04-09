EU Plans To Ban American Pickups For Safety Reasons

U.S. automakers have spoken against the revision of Europe’s Individual Vehicle Approval scheme, which could ban large pickup trucks like the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, and the Ram 1500. American manufacturers argue that the change would violate the terms of the trade deal between the U.S. and the EU.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the EU and U.S. agreed on a trade deal in 2025, where President Donald Trump revised European import tariffs from 27.5% to 15%. The EU, meanwhile, agreed to reduce tariffs on American vehicle imports from 10% to 0%.

Now though, the EU plans to ban large American pickups for safety reasons, which are currently being imported under the EU’s Individual Vehicle Approval scheme, which allows the import of vehicles tailored for other markets.