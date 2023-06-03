EU Postpones ICE Vehicle Ban After Germany Voices Concerns

The European Union delayed a key vote banning combustion-engine vehicles after Germany voiced concerns about the bloc’s green plans. The specific issue is how the bans affect the auto industry and the use of e-fuels in vehicles after 2035. The vote was intended to be a routine approval of a deal the EU reached last year banning new fossil fuel vehicles starting in 2035. However, the delay came due to concerns Germany would have abstained from the vote, potentially derailing the EU's green plans. Eliminating carbon-based transportation emissions is a key part of the EU's goals to reduce greenhouse gasses by 55 percent this decade and achieve climate neutrality by 2050. However, there are concerns over the impact on the auto industry as it transitions to manufacturing electric vehicles. These concerns were realized last month when Ford announced it was cutting about 3,800 jobs across Europe, with workers in Germany and the UK expected to be the hardest hit.



