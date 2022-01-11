EU Prepares Retalitory Actions If Biden Won't Compromise On Inflation Reduction Act

International outrage over the Inflation Reduction Act continues as the European Union is asking the United States to treat electric vehicles and batteries built by member countries the same as those made in Canada and Mexico.

According to Reuters, that’s the message following a meeting between EU trade ministers and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai. While details about the talks are vague, Czech trade minister Jozef Sikela reportedly said both sides have shown a willingness to make a deal.

The European Union is seeking the same treatment as Canada and Mexico, but Sikela said “We have to be realistic and see what we can negotiate.” As part of that effort, a joint taskforce will meet later this week to discuss the issue and seek possible solutions.