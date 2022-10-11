EU Preparing Final Chokehold On ICE Powerplants With Euro 7 Regulations

The European automotive industry has been edgy over the past few months. Petrol heads are not a happy bunch. The fate of their favorite gas-hungry engines is coming to an end. The future of the internal combustion engine in the trading bloc depends on the impending Euro 7 emissions regulations. Well, the day of reckoning is here, as the European Union is set to make public the awaited emission rules on Thursday.



Based on a document obtained by Bloomberg News, the EU will announce the regulations governing the Euro 7 engine. These will be the last breed of gasoline and diesel engines that will hit the market before the 2035 ICE ban. After which, they'll be rendered obsolete.





