EU Push For EVs Will Cost Germany 200,000 Jobs By 2035

If you wanted to start work at 18 with confidence that you could put in 45 or 50 years before sailing off to a happy, comfortable retirement, a job in the German auto industry always seemed like a solid bet. People are always going to want Golfs, right? But a new study says that thinking is outdated and reckons hundreds of thousands of workers could be left unemployed in as little as a decade, with EVs shouldering much of the blame. In the same week VW asked workers to take a 10 percent pay cut to save their own jobs, an investigation by Prognos suggests it might only be delaying the inevitable. The report predicts the switch to electrification would reduce the number of workers in the German auto sector by 186,000 in 2035 compared with 2019 levels.



