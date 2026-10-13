EU Ready To Half The Number Of Chinese Hybrid Cars Being Imported After Seeing The Damage To Traditional Brands

Ever since the European Union imposed tariffs on Chinese EVs, impacted carmakers switched their focus to hybrids, exporting them en masse to the EU. Now, the EU is taking action against these hybrids, announcing a strict quota to protect local car brands and reduce its trade deficit with China. Under the new deal, which still needs to be approved by member states, the number of hybrids from China landing on European shores will more than halve over the next four years. While some key details remain unconfirmed, Bloomberg reports that the quota will be set at just 350,000 hybrids in 2027 and then increase by 6% every year. To put that into perspective, as many as 800,000 Chinese hybrids are expected to have landed in the EU this year.



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