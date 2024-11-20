EU Reverses The Tables And Tells China If It Wants EV Tariffs Removed It Must Share Technology

It’s no secret that China wasn’t too happy with the EU’s tariffs against imported EVs. Earlier this year, EU member states voted to enact a fairly severe tiered tariff based on investigations that assert that China unfairly subsidizes its EV industry. The tariff added up to 35.3% to imported Chinese EVs, not counting the 10% already added to imported vehicles. Months of negotiations only reduced that number by a measly 0.1%, but the EU and China never stopped negotiating. Now, it looks like a new resolution may be on the table.


Reporting from the Financial Times shows that a stunning breakthrough in talks between the two entities could be coming soon. The EU is expected to compel Chinese businesses to transfer technology and intellectual property to European businesses in exchange for access to European subsidies.


