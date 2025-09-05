EU Rolls Back Impossible To Meet Emission Targets

We’re usually the bearer of bad news when we talk about decisions taken by the European Union. But that’s not the case today. While emissions regulations remain just as strict as before, automakers have been granted extra time to meet the new targets for 2025. Instead of being forced to comply by the end of this year, car companies now have two additional years to reduce their fleet-wide average CO2 emissions. The European Parliament voted in favor of the European Commission’s proposal to allow automakers to meet their targets based on average emissions over the 2025–2027 period, rather than just 2025. The vote passed with 458 in favor, 101 against, and 14 abstentions. For context, this year marks the start of a 15 percent annual reduction target for the 2025–2029 period compared to the 2020-2024 interval, requiring companies to average 93.6 g/km.



