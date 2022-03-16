EU Santions May Mean More Luxury Vehicles In The US

The European Union has just announced new sanctions that will stop the export of any vehicle worth more than 50,000 euros ($54,760) to Russia. The sanctions came down along with a number of other measures aimed directly at high-ranking and wealthy Russian officials and oligarchs. Ultimately, though, it could also speed up delivery to quite a number of other customers who are waiting on some of the most special cars on the planet.

 

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday: “Those who sustain Putin’s war machine should no longer be able to enjoy their lavish lifestyle while bombs fall on innocent people in Ukraine.”



