EU Struggles To Censor Elon Musk's Use Of Free Speech

France urged the European Union to use its laws more robustly to defend itself against outside interference and Spain's prime minister lambasted Elon Musk on Wednesday, as the U.S. tech billionaire steps up his comments about European politics.

The European Union is grappling with how to respond to posts by Musk on his social media site X in recent weeks that have castigated elected leaders and generated consternation across Europe.



The concern over Musk, the world's richest man and an ally of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, is particularly felt in capitals where the political mainstream is under pressure from right-wing populist parties.