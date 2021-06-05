EU Study Reveals EV Semi-Trucks Are Almost As Cost Effective As Diesel Counterparts

Two new studies from the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) and Transport & Environment (T&E) have suggested that advances in technology would enable battery-powered heavy trucks like the Tesla Semi to become cheaper to own and run compared to their petrol and diesel counterparts. According to T&E, these studies are even more proof that the future of the heavy trucking industry is electric. T&E’s study focused on Germany’s long-haul trucking segment, and according to the agency, direct electrification of road freight is not only technically feasible: it is likely to reach cost parity with diesel by the middle of the decade. The agency also noted that directly electrifying trucks are around twice as energy efficient as renewable hydrogen and about three times as efficient as internal combustion engines running on synthetic e-fuels.





