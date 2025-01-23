EU Study Reveals Tesla Owners Want To Sell Their Vehicles Because Of Elon Musk's Antics

In a development that surprises absolutely nobody paying attention to Elon Musk's recent political escapades, Tesla owners are now seriously considering selling their EVs over the CEO's antics.

According to a new study by Dutch news outlet, EenVandaag, one in three Tesla owners in the Netherlands are considering selling their Teslas. The survey, which included 26,000 panel members (432 of which are Tesla owners or lessees), found that the owners looking to offload their cars were doing so because of the brand's face: Elon Musk.