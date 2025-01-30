EU Tariffs Stall Chinese EV Sales Advance Proving It Is All About Price Not Being Green

Five years of rapid European growth for Chinese electric-car manufacturers ground to a halt in 2024, as trade barriers added to the challenge of building up sales in a stagnant market.

Brands led by SAIC Motor Corp.’s MG registered 3.5 per cent fewer EVs in the region for all of 2024, according to data from automotive researcher Dataforce, marking their first annual drop since entering the market. In all, carmakers that also include BYD Co. and Xpeng Inc. captured about an 8.5 per cent share.

December marked the second month of added European Union tariffs imposed after the bloc found that state aid provided an unfair advantage for all Chinese-made EVs.