The European Union could produce enough automotive batteries by 2025 to power its fast-growing fleet of EVs without relying on imported cells, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday. "I am confident that by 2025, the EU will be able to produce enough battery cells to meet the needs of the European automotive industry, and even to build our export capacity," Sefcovic told the online European Conference on Batteries.



